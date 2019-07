8 stvari koje niste znali o Su-30, lovcu kojim je Venezuela presrela američki špijunski avion

Novator K-100 Missile:



K-100 Missile is the heaviest long range air-to-air missile used on IAF Su-30MKI.

K-100 Missile is specifically designed to shoot down AWACS.

K-100 Missile can hit the target at Range of 400-Km & Speed of 4 Mach. pic.twitter.com/uUECr9H1Ty