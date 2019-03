Nije za bacanje: Kako su Hindusi na bazi tenka T-55 napravili teški transporter Tarmour

The mysterious TARMOUR, the claimed Indian project of converting old T-55s into HAPC. As heavy as 45 T, it is powered by Detroit Diesel 8V92TA 850 hp diseal engine . Can carry 9 persons. Kanchan Armour is used . RCWS of 12.7 mm MG.



Myth or reality? pic.twitter.com/bUpdv2KaF6