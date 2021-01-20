Ruske ljepotice od kojih se ove godine topio led na Bogojavljenje (FOTO, VIDEO)

Društvo
Russia Beyond Hrvatska

AP
Vjernici su i ove godine diljem Rusije razbijali led na rijekama i jezerima da bi se za Bogojavljenje ritualno okupali u ledenoj vodi. Ove hrabre ljepotice nisu se uplašile ruske hladnoće.

ruski praznici pravoslavlje ruske žene žene u rusiji praznici ruskinje
