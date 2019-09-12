Raspaljot i razvaljot! Ovaj Twitter podsjeća da još nitko nije plesao kako je plesao crvenoarmejac!

Sve što ovdje možemo vidjeti su stare snimke Ansambla pjesama i plesova Sovjetske (a danas Ruske) vojske A. V. Aleksandrov. I uvjeriti se da njihovi pokreti savršeno odgovaraju diljem svijeta poznatim pop i rock pjesmama. Kombinacija je fenomenalna! Evo našeg izbora:
The Killers – Mr. Brightside
mr brightside - the killers pic.twitter.com/AXgD82WWwN— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) August 30, 2019
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
boys don’t cry - the cure pic.twitter.com/9LUtBzLkc3— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 1, 2019
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
girls just wanna have fun - cyndi lauper pic.twitter.com/KwmdLV46xD— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) August 30, 2019
Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
take me out - franz ferdinand pic.twitter.com/PnrDwBuYJs— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 8, 2019
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
love will tear us apart - joy division pic.twitter.com/D9MZrGpwVw— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 1, 2019
Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.
feel good inc - gorillaz pic.twitter.com/51Ou17vrdY— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 2, 2019
Ricky Martin – Livin’ La Vida Loca
livin la vida loca - ricky martin pic.twitter.com/tbXu5ud0mJ— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 5, 2019
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round
you spin me round - dead or alive pic.twitter.com/TKIj3HLQ9c— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 9, 2019
Boney M – Rasputin
rasputin - boney m pic.twitter.com/hEtIFU9Li7— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 3, 2019
The Beatles – Back In the USSR
back in the ussr - the beatles pic.twitter.com/dxlG2mcaN5— soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) September 8, 2019
Prijavite se
na naš newsletter!
Najbolji tekstovi tjedna stižu izravno na vašu e-mail adresu