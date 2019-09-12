Raspaljot i razvaljot! Ovaj Twitter podsjeća da još nitko nije plesao kako je plesao crvenoarmejac!

Lifestyle
Oleg Jegorov

Boris Jeljin/Sputnik
Internet je postao bolje mjesto za zabavu pojavom Twittera "soviet soldiers dancing". VIDEO!

Sve što ovdje možemo vidjeti su stare snimke Ansambla pjesama i plesova Sovjetske (a danas Ruske) vojske A. V. Aleksandrov. I uvjeriti se da njihovi pokreti savršeno odgovaraju diljem svijeta poznatim pop i rock pjesmama. Kombinacija je fenomenalna! Evo našeg izbora:

The Killers – Mr. Brightside

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.

Ricky Martin – Livin’ La Vida Loca

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round

Boney M – Rasputin

The Beatles – Back In the USSR

